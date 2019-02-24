



Meet Jennifer Roth, fiancee of NFL star Charles Leno Jr.

We are not sure how Charles and Jennifer first met, but we do know the pair have been dating for approximately five years.

After Leno’s team the Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North division title on December 16th, 2018, Leno proposed to his girlfriend of five years Jennifer Roth at midfield.

Watch the surprise engagement video below:

Leno’s engagement to Jennifer capped what he called “one of the greatest days of my life.”

Jennifer Roth works full-time as a clinical assistant and part-time as a barista. Roth says she has worked with “just about every professional sports team in Chicago.”

Also, Jennifer runs a website called “Through the Lens of Jens’ Life,” which is filled with recipes, travel stories about her and Charles’ life adventures, and much more.

Jennifer is a sports management graduate from Eastern Illinois University and Columbia College Chicago. Also, Roth has volunteered at numerous children’s, medical and poverty charities.

Charles Leno Jr. currently plays offensive tackle for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Leno played college football at Boise State.

On August 23rd, 2017, Leno signed a four-year, $38 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears.