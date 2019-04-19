NFL Star Tyreek Hill And Fiancee Temporarily Lose Custody Of Their Child After Abuse Allegations (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Tyreek Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal temporarily lost custody of their 3-year-od child after abuse allegations.

KCTV5 News has confirmed with multiple sources that Hill temporarily lost custody of his child, pending further court action. KCTV5 was the only station at the Johnson County Courthouse when Hill was at court. On April 5, we first saw Hill enter the Johnson County Courthouse. Hill’s attorney told KCTV5 “no comment” before Hill went before a family court judge that day. Multiple sources confirm to KCTV5 that was an emergency hearing and Hill’s child was temporarily placed in another home, pending further court action. Then on Wednesday, April 17, Hill was back at court, this time hand-in-hand with his fiancée Crystal Espinal, the mother of his 3-year-old child. She is now pregnant with twins. Watch the video below for more details on this story. KCTV5 News has confirmed with multiple sources that Tyreek Hill temporarily lost custody of his child, pending further court action. We were the only ones there when he showed up to court this week. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs MORE: https://t.co/4tD5dS8MpJ pic.twitter.com/H5WW6Jnfw6 — Nick Sloan (@NickSloanKCK) April 19, 2019

Tyreke and Crystal first met while college students at Oklahoma State University. They started dating back in June 2014.

On December 12th, 2014, Hill was arrested on complaints of assault of his then 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. According to the police report, Espinal stated the two got into an argument over a text message and he allegedly threw her around, choked and punched her in the face and punched her in the stomach. Hill eventually pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and was sentenced to three years of probation, an anger-management course, a year-long batterer’s program.

After the arrest and guilty plea, Espinal eventually gave birth to their baby boy named Zev on July 10th, 2015. After completing three years of probation, charity work in his local community, and completion of anger management class, Tyreke’s case was officially expunged.

In September 2018, Hill and Espinal finally got engaged.

Crystal was born in Dante Texas. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2017.



Tyreek Hill is currently playing wide receiver for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. He attended Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State University, and the University of West Alabama. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round, 165th overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft. On May 17th, 2016, the Chiefs signed Tyreek to a four-year, $2.58 million contract, which included $100,000 dollars guaranteed and a signing bonus of $70,000.