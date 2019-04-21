



As you probably already know, professional athletes are some of the most caring and giving individuals, despite what the media report at times.

Case in point, NFL star Teddy Bridgewater, who ran out of toys at his annual toy giveaway, but to make it for it, he just started handing kids money.

Bridgewater pulled up in a U-Haul truck on a street in his old neighborhood and started giving away toys, including brand new bikes, remote-controlled cars and more. When Teddy ran out of toys, he whipped out a roll of money and started handing out $20.00 dollar bills to the kids.

Watch the video below:

Photo Source/Credit: Teddy Bridgewater