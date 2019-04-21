Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Heartfelt: Listen To D.K. Metcalf’s Emotional Phone Call After Being Drafted By The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks! (Video)
Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Open Up About Life After The NBA (Video)
Meet Malcolm Jenkins’ Wife Morrisa Jenkins
Meet David Fizdale’s Wife Natasha Sen Fizdale

Watch What Teddy Bridgewater Did After His Annual Toy Drive Ran Out Of Toys To Give Away To Kids…(Video)



As you probably already know, professional athletes are some of the most caring and giving individuals, despite what the media report at times.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Case in point, NFL star Teddy Bridgewater, who ran out of toys at his annual toy giveaway, but to make it for it, he just started handing kids money.

Bridgewater pulled up in a U-Haul truck on a street in his old neighborhood and started giving away toys, including brand new bikes, remote-controlled cars and more. When Teddy ran out of toys, he whipped out a roll of money and started handing out $20.00 dollar bills to the kids.

Watch the video below:


Photo Source/Credit: Teddy Bridgewater

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment