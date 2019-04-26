See Inside Tracy Morgan’s Incredible 22,000 Sq. Ft. New Jersey Mansion (Video)





Check out actor/comedian Tracy Morgan’s incredible 22,000 square feet New Jersey Mansion. Morgan’s mansion come equipped with a movie theater, inside basketball court and bowling alley and much more.

And the 22,000-sq.-ft. mansion in New Jersey he shares with his wife, Megan, 32, and their daughter Maven, 5, fits the bill.

Morgan resides with his wife Megan and their daughter Maven Sonae and pet octopus Squid ward. He also has three sons from a previous marriage.

Morgan and Megan were engaged in 2011, and married in New Jersey on August 23rd, 2015, after Morgan’s tragic Walmart car accident. Tracy first met Megan after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in 2011.

Megan said,“I didn’t know my date was with Tracy Morgan,” recalls Megan. “We only spent two or three hours together but he was confident and charming and caught my interest enough to have a second date.” After dating for several months, while in San Francisco, Tracy surprised Megan with a proposal in 2011.

Megan Morgan, maiden name Megan Wollover, is a model who grew up in Hamilton. Megan co-hosted on celebrity news TV show “Entertainment Tonight” several times.

Megan is Morgan’s second wife. Tracy was married to his high school sweetheart, Sabrina Morgan. Unfortunately, Sabrina and Tracy divorced in 2009, after 23 years of marriage. They have three children together: Sons Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy Jr.



