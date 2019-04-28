Heartfelt: Listen To D.K. Metcalf’s Emotional Phone Call After Being Drafted By The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks! (Video)





Grab some tissues….

Watch this heartfelt video below of former college football star D.K. Metcalf’s emotional phone call after being drafted by the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf started off sounding composed if not a little angry when he answered his phone. But when general manager John Schneider uttered the only words that mattered – “Hey man, get fired up. We’re gonna make you a Seahawk, OK?” An emotional Metcalf broke down crying saying, “Why y’all wait this long, man, damn!”

Why did Metcalf respond that way you ask?

Well, Metcalf was projected to be selected as a possible top-15 pick, but for some reason, Metcalf watched as eight other wide receivers were selected before he finally got the call from the Seahawks. As soon as D.K. got the call from Seattle, he broke down on the phone.



Metcalf was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round (64th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss. for three seasons before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. He is the son of retired NFL player Terrence Metcalf, who played offensive lineman in the NFL.

Before the NFL draft, Metcalf sent social media into a frenzy, after a shirtless photo of him went viral revealing he has only 1.6 body fat.

