Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)

The actor, 46, married model Sabrina Dhowre on Friday during a three-day ceremony in Morocco, according to British Vogue, which exclusively covered their wedding for the magazine’s July issue. The magazine reports the couple exchanged vows at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. Friends and family began the festivities the day prior with a dinner and planned another bash the day after. “The best day of my life, thank you to everyone who helped make it so special,” Dhowre wrote on Instagram Sunday, showcasing her gorgeous wedding gown. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre (@sabrinadhowre) on Apr 28, 2019 at 4:21am PDT

The happy couple got engaged in February 2018.

