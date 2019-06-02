Congratulations: Ndamukong Suh Proposes To Girlfriend Katya Leick…..And She Said ‘Yes!” (Video)





Meet Katya Leick, the new fiancee of NFL star Ndamukong Suh.

TheBallerLife.com has learned that Suh proposed to his longtime girlfriend Katya Leick while vacationing in France this past weekend. After the proposal, the happy couple celebrated their new engagement with a pit stop at the French Open in Paris.

Suh, 32, gushed Friday on Instagram saying, “Took my best friend to Francé and she became my Fiancé!!”

During an interview with the Tennis Channel, Suh said, “This week was a big week, was very blessed to have a new contract and go to the Bucs, but I have a fiancée now. She’s a great woman, she’s been by my side for many, many years, and I’m very lucky.”

Watch the interview below:

Suh’s fiancee, Katya “Katarina” Leick, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and two years later from Kansas State University. She majored in Mass Communications, Journalism and electronic journalism at Kansas State University, where she also played for the college basketball team and was team’s captain.

According to her LinkedIn page, Katya use to work as the Morning News Anchor for KSNT TV from 2014 to 2016 and also served as a Sales and Event Coordinator at 5Church Atlanta.

According to Katya’s Linkedin, she currently works a real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty & Compass. Also in 2018, Katya founded a company called Kalon Media.

Ndamukong Suh currently plays defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played college football at Nebraska, where he earned All-American honors, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions second overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

In 2015, Suh became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, by signing a six-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, worth $114 million, with nearly $60 million dollars fully guaranteed. On March 26th, 2018, Suh signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. On May 23rd, 2019, he signed a one-year, $9.25 million deal, with incentives worth up to $10 million.