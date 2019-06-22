



It does not get any better than this!!!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

While sitting at his draft party waiting to be selected as the 2019 NBA draft was coming to an end Thursday, former Tennessee University guard Jordan Bone went from despondent sadness to instant joyous in a matter of seconds.

It reached the point where Jordan’s brother started to give Bone’s concession speech, and just like that, he was selected 57th by the Detroit Pistons.

Watch the “feel good” video below: