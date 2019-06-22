Just Like That: Jordan Bone’s NBA Draft Party Went From Total Sadness To Pure Joy After Being Selected By Pistons. (Video)
Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Watch: Russel Wilson Suprises His Mother With A Brand New House For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Heartfelt: Listen To D.K. Metcalf’s Emotional Phone Call After Being Drafted By The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks! (Video)

Just Like That: Jordan Bone’s NBA Draft Party Went From Total Sadness To Pure Joy After Being Selected By Pistons. (Video)



It does not get any better than this!!!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

While sitting at his draft party waiting to be selected as the 2019 NBA draft was coming to an end Thursday, former Tennessee University guard Jordan Bone went from despondent sadness to instant joyous in a matter of seconds.

It reached the point where Jordan’s brother started to give Bone’s concession speech, and just like that, he was selected 57th by the Detroit Pistons.

Watch the “feel good” video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

FEATURED BALLER WIVES:

Watch: Tyrese Gibson's Mom Goes Crazy When She Found Out His Wife Samantha Was Pregnant! (Video)
Congratulations: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Lauren Hashian Welcome A Baby Girl (Video)
Shaq Gets Roasted On Social Media For Giving The Worst Method Ever For Saving Money On Gas!! (Video)
Celebrity Life Coach Johnny Wimbrey And His Wife Crystal Are Forced To Give Up Their Seats At ambuca...
Watch: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes Again To Longtime Fiancee Kesha Ward On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet...
NBA Baller Dejounte Murray’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais Gets Denied Entry To Mastro's Steakhouse For Dre...
Holy Cow: NBA Star Blake Griffin Allegedly Ordered To Pay $258,000 A Month In Child Support To Ex-Gi...
LeBron James Celebrates 'Taco Tuesday' With The Family (Video)

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment