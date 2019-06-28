Watch: NFL Rookie Deandre Baker Surprises His Mother With A Brand New Bentley (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that New York Giants rookie Deandre Baker just scored his first touchdown as an NFL baller by surprising his mother with a brand new Bentley.

Deandre’s mother has been driving around in a Nissan, but when her NFL rookie son pulled up with the new white Bentley with a red bow tied on it Wednesday, she was shocked and could not believe it.

Deandre posted, “I Told Mama We Straight…” Deandre said of the gift … “Remember We Use To Be In A Nissan… Watched Her Struggle And Sacrifice To Make Sure I’m Straight …Now It’s My Turn To Take Care Her.”

Watch the video below:

On June 14th,2019, Baker signed a four-year, $10,525,716 contract with New York Giants, which included a $5,675,064 signing bonus, with $9,007,390 guaranteed and an annual salary of $2,631,429, according to Spotrac. The Giants selected Baker with the Number #30 overall pick in this year’s April 2019 NFL draft.