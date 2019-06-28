Watch: NFL Rookie Deandre Baker Surprises His Mother With A Brand New Bentley (Video)

NBA Star Joel Embiid Takes His Girlfriend Anne De Paula On Vacation To See The Great Wall Of China (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that New York Giants rookie Deandre Baker just scored his first touchdown as an NFL baller by surprising his mother with a brand new Bentley.

Deandre’s mother has been driving around in a Nissan, but when her NFL rookie son pulled up with the new white Bentley with a red bow tied on it Wednesday, she was shocked and could not believe it.

Deandre posted, “I Told Mama We Straight…” Deandre said of the gift … “Remember We Use To Be In A Nissan… Watched Her Struggle And Sacrifice To Make Sure I’m Straight …Now It’s My Turn To Take Care Her.”

On June 14th,2019, Baker signed a four-year, $10,525,716 contract with New York Giants, which included a $5,675,064 signing bonus, with $9,007,390 guaranteed and an annual salary of $2,631,429, according to Spotrac. The Giants selected Baker with the Number #30 overall pick in this year’s April 2019 NFL draft.

