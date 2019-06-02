Wait, What? Lamar Odom Talks Secretly Dating Taraji P. Henson Months Before Proposing To Khloe! (Video)

Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)
In his new tell-all memoir, “In Darkness to Light,” ex-NBA star Lamar Odom revealed he had a secret relationship with Empire star and actress, Taraji P. Henson, prior to tying the knot with Khloe Kardashian.

In 2008, Odom met Taraji P. Henson at a party in Hollywood and they clicked immediately. They quickly became serious, sharing dinners with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and attending parties at Prince’s house … but Odom found himself “back to my old ways,” cheating on her. The two broke up after he wouldn’t go to China with her while she filmed “Karate Kid,” worrying that he wouldn’t be able to feed his cocaine addiction while there.

Lamar wrote about meeting Taraji for the first time at a party.

“We ended up exchanging numbers. She was just such a wise woman that she could see through whatever smooth act I was trying to put on. She refused to be just another conquest, and truthfully, I didn’t want her to be.”

“We started secretly dating and quickly fell in love. She introduced me to her fourteen-year-old son, Marcel, and was at my house nearly every day. Sometimes she’d bring some of her Hollywood friends, like actress Sanaa Lathan who starred in Love And Basketball.”

“I don’t think I ever connected with another black woman as deeply as I did Taraji. Things were amazing, but of course, God gave me a layup and I blew it.”

Shortly after blowing his romance with Taraji due to infidelity, Lamar ended up meeting and marrying Khloe in 2009. Taraji also moved on and is currently getting ready to marry her fiance, former NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

After Lamar’s bombshell revelation, Wendy Williams weighed in on Lamar revealing his secret relationship with Taraji Henson.

Watch the video below:

