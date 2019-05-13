Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Watch: Russel Wilson Suprises His Mother With A Brand New House For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Heartfelt: Listen To D.K. Metcalf’s Emotional Phone Call After Being Drafted By The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks! (Video)
Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Open Up About Life After The NBA (Video)

Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)



Check out this heartfelt video of NFL baller Mike Davis surprising his mother, Teresa Davis, with a brand new house this past Sunday, saying it’s something he’s always wanted to do since he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Davis posted the video below of him surprising his mother with the two emotionally hugging on the driveway, then walking up to the new home, which has a bow on the door.

Davis signed a two-year, $6 million dollar contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason, which included a $2 million dollar signing bonus. Davis spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after spending two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment