Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)





Check out this heartfelt video of NFL baller Mike Davis surprising his mother, Teresa Davis, with a brand new house this past Sunday, saying it’s something he’s always wanted to do since he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

Davis posted the video below of him surprising his mother with the two emotionally hugging on the driveway, then walking up to the new home, which has a bow on the door.

Davis signed a two-year, $6 million dollar contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason, which included a $2 million dollar signing bonus. Davis spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after spending two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016.

Watch the heartfelt video below: