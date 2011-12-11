Meet Rebecca Liddicoat, fiancee of Baylor University quarterback and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. Robert and Rebecca have dated for several years.
After Griffin’s team (Baylor) qualified for a bowl game last season in October 2010, he got on his knees and popped the question to his girlfriend Rebecca of Boulder, Colorado.
During an interview with Star-telegram.com’s Dwain Price, Griffin broke down how he proposed to girlfriend Rebecca.
“Well, there’s lies involved in proposals, so I told her after the game that I had to go to the (indoor football practice) facility,” Griffin said. “I told her me and the team leaders had to do something in there.
“So I told her I could do mine (Saturday night), and they were going to do theirs (Sunday), which makes it a bold-face lie. But she believed it, so I told her to come in there.”
“I went in the bathroom and my dad gave me the ring, and I walked in the indoor (facility), and I had candles everywhere,” Griffin said. “I had one of my teammates playing the guitar, so I talked to her and serenaded her. I walked into the middle where her family was standing with candles and I popped the question.
“I couldn’t see her face to see her crying, because it was so dark. But when I kissed her I felt the wetness on her cheeks.”
“She said yes and she cried,” Griffin said. “So I did a pretty good job.”
Griffin told Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that no wedding date has been set yet.
“I’ve got to get out of college to provide for my family before I get married,” Griffin said. “I’m still going to school after this.”
On December 10, 2011, Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player from Baylor University to win the award. More than likely, Griffin will enter the NFL Draft after this season.
1st/2nd/3rd Photo Credit: Tigerdroppings.com
4th Photo Credit: Brett Deering/Getty Images
