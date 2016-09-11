‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 Celebrity Cast Revealed! (Video) Sunday, September 11, 2016 by BW Staff The entire “DWTS” season 23 cast of celebrity contenders and professional partners is revealed in Times Square ahead of Monday’s premiere! See who is joining the cast below… SEE ALSO:LOL: Shaq Dances In His Boxers To Teyana Taylor’s…Usher Opens Up About His Wife Grace Miguel And Sons…NBA Star Jrue Holiday Takes A Leave Of Absence From Playing…Robert Griffin III Officially Goes Public With New…Watch: DJ Khaled Goes Undercover As Lyft Driver In New York…Kevin Hart Provides Dream Bedroom Makeover For Boy Battling…Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Talks Opening New Charter School In…Rapper Soulja Boy Speaks On Signing $400 Million Business…Photo Of FSU Star Travis Rudolph Eating Lunch With Boy With… Check Out These Related Post SEE ALSO:LOL: Shaq Dances In His Boxers To Teyana Taylor’s…Usher Opens Up About His Wife Grace Miguel And Sons…NBA Star Jrue Holiday Takes A Leave Of Absence From Playing…Robert Griffin III Officially Goes Public With New…Watch: DJ Khaled Goes Undercover As Lyft Driver In New York…Kevin Hart Provides Dream Bedroom Makeover For Boy Battling…Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Talks Opening New Charter School In…Rapper Soulja Boy Speaks On Signing $400 Million Business…Photo Of FSU Star Travis Rudolph Eating Lunch With Boy With… BallerWives.com