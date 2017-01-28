



Meet Lauren Hettinger, fiancee of NFL star Mohammed Sanu. We are not sure how Mohammed and Lauren first met or when they first started dating, but we do know Sanu asked Lauren to marry him in February 2016, at Wembley Stadium in London where Liverpool was playing against Manchester City.

Here’s a video below of Mohammed proposing to Lauren during Liverpool vs. Man City game at Wembley.

Sx months before their engagement, the couple’s adorable son Mohamed Sanu Jr. was born on August 22nd, 2015, in Ludlow, Kentucky. The happy couple are planning to get married this year in May 2017.

Lauren Hettinger was born on November 9th, 1991 in Fairfield, Ohio. Lauren graduated in 2010 from Fairfield High School, where she was a midfielder on the girl’s soccer team. She played soccer at the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a degree in exploratory studies in 2014.

Mohamed Sanu Sr. currently plays wide receiver for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played college football at Rutgers. On March 10th, 2016, Sanu signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

