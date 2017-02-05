



Meet Katy Kellner, fiancee of NFL Hall of Famer turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe. We are not sure when Katy and Shannon first met, but we do know their romance began in a fitness gym.

As a matter of fact, Katy and Shannon credit the gym for not only keeping them fit, but also bringing them together. Katy says: “Working out is a passion for Shannon and me. In fact, our romance began in a gym! Fitness has had a positive effect on our relationship because it is a common interest that we both feel very passionate about. We work out together, and that allows us to spend much more quality time together.”

Katy and Shannon got engaged early in 2016. The couple now resides in Atlanta, Georgia with their 4 dogs. Sharp has one daughter from a previous relationship.

Katy Kellner is currently a regional director and instructor at Flywheel Sports. Prior to working at Flywheel Sports, Katy was a teacher at the Fulton County Public School for ten years. She graduated with a BA in education in 2003 from Elmhurst college. Later in 2008, Kellner received her master’s degree in instructional technology from Troy University.

Shannon Sharpe is currently working as sports talk show host on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor. Sharpe was elected to the NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, and inducted on August 6, 2011. Sharpe played 12 seasons for the Broncos (1990–99, 2002–03) and two years with the Ravens (2000–01), winning three Super Bowls.

FLIP THE PAGES BELOW TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF SHANNON AND KATY…