Good News: JR Smith Holds His Daughter For First Time After She Was Born 5 Months Premature (Photos)





A few weeks back, NBA star JR Smith and his wife, Jewel, revealed to his fans their daughter, Dakota, was born 5 months premature. At the time of the couple’s announcement, Dakota was only five days old and only weighed one pound.

Well, fast forward up to this morning…and little Dakota appears to be doing a lot better.

As a result, JR took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of him holding little Dakota for the first time.

With the photo, Smith captioned the words:

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong

