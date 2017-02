Meet Neku Atawodi, the world’s first black female professional polo player.

Neku Atawodi, real name Uneku Saliu-Atawodi, is a Nigerian female polo player and the only black woman in the world playing the game professionally.

Uneku sat down with CNN Africa and talked about being the first black woman in the sport, how she organized the first ever female tournament to be held in West Africa and how she hopes to bring this ‘sport of kings’ to the masses.



Watch the interview below…