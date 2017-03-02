



The BallerLife.com would like to congratulate actor/singer Tyrese Gibson and his new wife Samantha Lee on secretly getting married on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, Gibson surprised his fans via Instagram by announcing the big news…and posting a sweet video about how he and his new bride Samantha tied the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Watch the video below..





So who is Tyrese Gibson’s new wife and how did they meet?

TMZ reports: Tyrese’s mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own. A source close to the couple tells us the missus’ name is Samantha Lee — a New Jersey native who got a Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia. We’re told she’s put her education to work on serious issues — fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She’s also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA. She’s accomplished and well-paid — we’re told Samantha lives comfortably on a hefty salary. Sources close to the couple — who secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day — say they met after Tyrese posted an open letter in 2015 to his “wife of the future.” Samantha filled that slot after they met through mutual friends. Haters went after Tyrese for referring to Samantha as his “black queen.” Not that it matters, but her heritage is Ecuadorian, Jamaican … and African-American.

Prior to marrying Samantha, Gibson was married to Norma Gibson from 2007-09 and they share one daughter together.



Photo Source/Credit: Tyrese Gibson/Instagram