Ohh No: NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Irvin Accused Of Allegedly S#xually Assaulting A Florida Woman…He Says She’s Lying!!! (Details)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that police are investigating NFL Hall of famer Michael Irvin for allegedly s+xually assaulting a Florida woman at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

TMZ report:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports, a 27-year-old Florida woman filed a police report, claiming she and the NFL Hall of Famer were out at a bar in the early hours of March 21 when they went back to the W hotel, where Michael was staying.

The woman says they were in Michael’s room when she began to feel sick. She says the last thing she remembers is fighting him off. She says when she woke up he was about to check out, leaving her behind. She took an Uber home and called 911 at 7:30 AM.

She told cops she feared she was drugged and raped. She was advised to go to a medical lab for a swab and a blood test, which she did.

She says she also texted Michael, asking him if they had sex. She says he responded that he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.

Our sources say Michael, now an analyst at NFL Network, tells a very different story. He says he was out at a bar with a group of people, including the woman, until around 4:30 AM March 21, when he returned to his hotel and she followed. Michael says he had an early flight, was in the room for only 15 minutes and had no sexual contact with the woman. He also says another male was present. He says the woman — a cosmetologist — texted him a day later saying, “Come for a facial when you get back to Ft. Lauderdale.”