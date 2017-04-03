



TheBallerLife.com has learned that old Marty Mart is getting ready to jump the broom again.

The comedian/actor pop the big question to his longtime girlfriend, Roberta Moradfar, on March 31st and she said “Yes!”

Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner with a master’s degree in nursing, shared the good news on her Instagram page with the photo below.

As you probably already know, old Marty Mart is no stranger to marriage. Lawrence has been married three times.

Lawrence was engaged to actress Lark Voorhies in 1993. He married Miss Virginia USA, Patricia Southall in 1995. Lawrence and Southall have one child together, daughter Jasmine Page (born January 15, 1996). They divorced in 1997. In 1997, Lawrence began a relationship with Shamicka Gibbs. They married on July 10TH, 2010, at Lawrence’s Beverly Hills home. Lawrence and Gibbs have two daughters: Iyanna Faith (born November 9, 2000) and Amara Trinity (born August 20, 2002). Lawrence filed for divorce from Gibbs on April 25, 2012, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

While Lawrence has been very private about his relationship with Roberta, she has been somewhat open about their relationship…. posting pictures of them together on her Instagram account.

