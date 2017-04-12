



Meet Lauren Hashian, the long time girlfriend of Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson began dating Lauren Hashian, the daughter of famous Boston drummer Sib Hashian, back in 2007. They first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming “The Game Plan.” The pair had their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, born in December 2015.

Prior to dating Lauren, Johnson was married to ex-wife Dany Garcia. Johnson and Dany met while attending college at the University of Miami. Dwayne and Dany married on May 3rd, 1997. Their daughter, Simone Alexandra, was born August 14th, 2001. On June 1st, 2007, they announced they were splitting up amicably and intended to remain friends .Soon after the divorce, Johnson began dating Lauren, prompting rumors he left his marriage for Hashian.

Although they try to keep their personal life private, Johnson has gushed about his lady love Lauren in interviews.

Just like her dad, famous Boston drummer Sib Hashian, Lauren is a singer and songwriter, who co-wrote the song, “Only You” for hip-hop artist, YaBoi Shad, and even sings on the track. Also, Hashian was a finalist on the 2005 competition, R U That Girl, which was hosted by TLC’s Chili and T-Boz. Unfortunately, Lauren didn’t win singing competition.

Recently, Johnson posted the collage photo below of all the special women in his life. In the photo below, you will see Dwayne’s daughter, ex-wife Dany Garcia, his mother and current girlfriend Lauren.



Photo Credit/Source: Dwayne Johnson/Lauren Hashian