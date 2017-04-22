Mike Tyson Takes Rappers Migos On A Tour Of His Vegas Mansion! (Video)





Check out this video of former professional boxing champ Iron Mike Tyson taking rappers Migos on a tour of his Las Vegas mansion and showing them his big bird room.

Watch the video below…

The former boxing champ Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer closed on their 8,149-square-foot mansion in Henderson, Nevada back on December 28th, 2016 for $2.5million

The new home is just down the street from his former house. According to county records, Tyson bought his former home in 2008 for $1.75million from retired NBA star Jalen Rose.

Check out the full inside of the mansion below…