



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Kevin White’s girlfriend Roxy Gbor was targeted in bump-and-run carjacking last night in Chicago!



ABC7 Chicago reports:

Investigators called the Thursday night carjacking a well-rehearsed bump and run. The thieves got away with the wide receiver’s white Maserati. White wasn’t driving the luxury vehicle at the time. His 26-year-old girlfriend, Roxy Gbor, was alone in the car when it was stolen near West Grand Avenue and North May Street in the city’s West Town neighborhood. Police said around 6:30 p.m., the thieves nudged her bumper at a stop sign to get her to come out of the car to check out the damage. Then two people jumped into the Maserati and took off, leaving the woman stranded. White’s girlfriend Roxy was not hurt. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR MORE DETAILS ON THIS STORY…

Here’s a photo below of the white Maserati White’s girlfriend Roxy was driving during the carjacking.

We are not sure how White and Gybor first met, but we do know they ave been dating for approximately four years. While White was playing football at West Virginia, Gbor attended Louisville University, where she graduated in 2014.

Kevin White was drafted by the NFL’s Chicago Bears with the seventh overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. On May 6, 2015, White signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

