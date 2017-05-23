NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Opens Up About The Recent Death Of His Younger Sister, Overcoming Challenges Because Of His Height And More! (Video)





Just before re-injuring his hip and being advised to sit out of the 2017 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas opened up to “Good Morning America” about the death of his younger sister, overcoming the odds in his basketball career because his height and the 2017 NBA playoffs.

In case you did not know, Thomas’ late younger sister, Chyna, unexpectedly died in a one-car accident on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington on April 15th, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the interview below…