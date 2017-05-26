Rapper 2 Chainz Talks Marriage With His Wife Kesha, Kids, Rap Collabs And Giving Back To His Community! (Video)





Rapper 2 Chainz stopped by the “The View” recently and chatted with the ladies about several topics, including his marriage to wife Kesha, his kids, the Manchester attack, hip hop collaborations and why he feels obligated to give back to his community.

Watch the interview below….

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

2 Chainz, real name Tauheed Epps, popped the big question to his long time girlfriend, Kesha Ward, while they were attending BET HIP-HOP Awards in 2013. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony.

2 Chainz and Kesha have three kids together, two daughters named Heaven and Harmony, and a baby boy named Halo, born on Oct. 14th, 2015.

Before his successful rap career, 2 Chainz attended Alabama State University on a basketball scholarship, and played on the team during his freshman year for the 1996–97 season. After his freshman year, he transferred to Virginia State University due to some circumstances where he graduated with a four year degree.

Along with a successful rap career, 2 Chainz opened a line of hoodies called CEO Millionaires (Create Every Opportunity Millionaires) last year in October 2016. Also, 2 Chainz has his own line of sweaters called “Dabbing Sweaters.

FLIP THE PAGES BELOW TO SEE MORE PICS OF 2 CHAINZ & KESHA TOGETHER>>