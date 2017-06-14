Congratulations: NBA Star Carlos Boozer Marries His Long Time Girlfriend Aneshkah Smith (Photos)

TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate NBA star Carlos Boozer on marrying his longtime girlfriend Aneshkah Smith on June 3rd, 2017 in a lavish – beautiful ceremony surrounded by all their family and friends in Miami Beach, Florida.
Carlos and Aneshkah shared some nice photos of their beautiful wedding on Instagram.
CHECK OUT THE WEDDING PHOTOS BELOW
So much love surrounding us because ppl genuinely dig who we are as ppl. Ppl who accept you for who you are and not your past. Ppl who want to see you win and add more light to your life. That feeling is reciprocated to everyone who loves these two ppl, whom have had such an off and on love story but always knew they were each other's soul mates. I married the love of my life and we shared this moment with both our families and friends. Thank you all for being apart of our journey, and thank you for knowing our story, the truth, and still riding for us. We all just love love. @mrcbooz #MrandMrsBoozer #brideswithtattoos #boozerweddingholdat2017 #lovewins #bffs #fukyoopnion @everafter_miami @houseofherrera @monicapardoevents @christyandcophoto
Surrounded by epic confidence. All of the women in my life are spiritual, creative, beautiful and free. We show up for life like we mean It, and we push through our insecurities and fears like goddesses. We don't compare ourselves to others, we don't tear other women down, and we all live through our hearts and not our egos because the becoming doesn't stop. We fuk up, we heal and we share that journey with confidence because nobody is afraid. If it's difficult to be happy for other women, then you aren't living your life to its full potential as a divine feminine in this universe. My tribe, we inspire, we journey together and I'm so blessed to have amazing femaliens in my view. Not everyone is pictured but this message is for every woman I call friend/sister, thank you. We are reflections, I love you. #boozerweddingholdat2017 #fukyoopnion #divinefeminine #goddess #rising #blackgirlmagic
Along with photos, Carlos wrote:
Aneshka Smith is a licensed cosmetologist and beauty aficionado, who is the artistic soul behind Essential Boheme and Anishkah. Anishkah describes herself as a Bohemian exuding creative self-expression & aesthetic self fashioning.
Carlos Boozer is currently a NBA free agent who last played for the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). As a member of Team USA, Boozer won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The two-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Boozer was married to his ex-wife CeCe for six years before he filed for divorce in March 2009. In 2012, Carlos and Cindy reconciled and remarried until Boozer filed for divorce a second time in 2014.
Photo Source/Credit: Aneshkah Smith Boozer