Congratulations: NBA Star Carlos Boozer Marries His Long Time Girlfriend Aneshkah Smith (Photos)





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate NBA star Carlos Boozer on marrying his longtime girlfriend Aneshkah Smith on June 3rd, 2017 in a lavish – beautiful ceremony surrounded by all their family and friends in Miami Beach, Florida.

Carlos and Aneshkah shared some nice photos of their beautiful wedding on Instagram.

Aneshka Smith is a licensed cosmetologist and beauty aficionado, who is the artistic soul behind Essential Boheme and Anishkah. Anishkah describes herself as a Bohemian exuding creative self-expression & aesthetic self fashioning.

Carlos Boozer is currently a NBA free agent who last played for the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). As a member of Team USA, Boozer won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The two-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Boozer was married to his ex-wife CeCe for six years before he filed for divorce in March 2009. In 2012, Carlos and Cindy reconciled and remarried until Boozer filed for divorce a second time in 2014.