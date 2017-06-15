The Real – Original Rick Ross Talks Going From Being One Of The Biggest Legendary Illegal Drug Traffickers In The 1980’s To A Legal Marijuana Business! (Video)





The real – original Rick Ross sat down with VLADTV recently and talked about how he went from being one of the biggest illegal drug traffickers in the 1980’s to having a legal marijuana business. Also, Ross detailed his unexpected 2015 arrest, as he was going to buy property to start his marijuana when he was racially profiled and pulled over by police. After refusing to get out of his car several times, the officer searched Ricky’s car and found $100,000 cash in his truck, which was seized.

In case you did not know, Rick Ross, real name Richard Donnell Ross, aka Freeway Ricky, is an author and legendary convicted drug trafficker best known for the gigantic drug empire he established in Los Angeles, California, in the early to mid 1980s. In 1996, Ross was sentenced to life in prison under the three-strikes law after being convicted for purchasing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine from a federal agent in a sting operation. However, the Ross’ sentence was shortened on an appeal and he was released in 2009.

According to an October 2013 Esquire magazine article, “Between 1982 and 1989, federal prosecutors estimated, Ross bought and resold several metric tons of cocaine earning in excess of $900 million – with a profit of nearly $300 million.

During the height of his drug dealing, with thousands of employees, Ross was said to have sold “$3 million in one day.

After getting released in 2009, Ross sued rapper Rick Ross (real name William Leonard Roberts II) in 2010 for using his name. Ross filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against rapper Rick Ross in a California Federal Court. Unfortunately, on December 30th, 2013, the court ruled in favor of the rapper Rick Ross, allowing him to keep the name based on a First Amendment ruling.

Watch the video below..