Deep Faith: Retired NBA Star A.C. Green Explains How He Remained A Virgin His Entire 16 Year NBA Career Until He Finally Married At Age 38. (Video)





Check out this impressive story about retired NBA star and Los Angles Lakers legend, A.C. Green, who played in a NBA-record 1,192 consecutive games and won three NBA titles over his 16-year career and still managed to hold on to his devout Christian beliefs, staying a virgin until he finally married in 2002 at the age of 38.

In the video, Green’s Laker teammates recount the times when they would frequently send women to tempt him, but Green would refrain and respond by calmly quoting scripture.

While still a virgin at age 38, Green married his wife Veronique Green on April 20th, 2002.

Watch the video below….