NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Makes Good On Childhood Promise And Surprises His Mother With A New 6 Bedroom House. (Video)
Star Struck: Truck Driver Notices ‘The Rock’ In Traffic, Stops His 18 Wheeler And Stands In The Oncoming Lane For A Selfie!
DJ Khaled Speaks On Fatherhood, His Relationship With Birdman, His New Jordan Sneaker & Dropping New Music! (Video)
Balling: Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million Dollars To Compton High School (Video)
Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)

NFL Star Dexter McCluster Shows Off His Luxury Cars And Jewelry (Video)



Check out NFL star Dexter McCluster showing of his luxury car collection, jewelry, clothes….plus dish on how he spends his free time in between games and after the season.

Back on July 28th, 2010, McCluster signed a $5.15 million, 4-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. On March 11, 2014, McCluster signed a three-year, $12 million contract to join the Tennessee Titans. However, The Titans waived McCluster on September 2nd, 2016. Currently, McCluster plays for the San Diego Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment