NFL Star Dexter McCluster Shows Off His Luxury Cars And Jewelry (Video)





Check out NFL star Dexter McCluster showing of his luxury car collection, jewelry, clothes….plus dish on how he spends his free time in between games and after the season.

Back on July 28th, 2010, McCluster signed a $5.15 million, 4-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. On March 11, 2014, McCluster signed a three-year, $12 million contract to join the Tennessee Titans. However, The Titans waived McCluster on September 2nd, 2016. Currently, McCluster plays for the San Diego Chargers.

Watch the video below…