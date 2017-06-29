Heartfelt: NFL Star Dak Prescott Opens Up About His Mother Passing Away From Colon Cancer And His Ready Raise Rise Campaign! (Video)

NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Makes Good On Childhood Promise And Surprises His Mother With A New 6 Bedroom House. (Video)
Earlier today, NFL star Dak Prescott chopped it up with ESPN’s “Sportscenter” and opened up about his late mother Peggy Prescott passing away from colon cancer and detailed his “Ready Raise Rise” campaign, which raises awareness for Immuno-Oncology and supports nonprofits that advocate for people fighting cancer.

Dak’s late mother, Peggy, passed away on November 3rd, 2013 after a long fought battle with colon cancer.

Watch the heartfelt “E:60” special story below of Dak’s childhood life and the close relationship he had with his late mom before she passed away.

