NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Makes Good On Childhood Promise And Surprises His Mother With A New 6 Bedroom House. (Video)
Star Struck: Truck Driver Notices ‘The Rock’ In Traffic, Stops His 18 Wheeler And Stands In The Oncoming Lane For A Selfie!
DJ Khaled Speaks On Fatherhood, His Relationship With Birdman, His New Jordan Sneaker & Dropping New Music! (Video)
Balling: Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million Dollars To Compton High School (Video)
Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)

Watch: NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Goes ‘Beastmode’ In Intense Beach Training Workout! (Video)



Check out NFL star Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch running intense footwork drills in the sand on the beach with a legendary footspeed specialist Luis Badillo Jr﻿.

While getting ready for this upcoming 2017 NFL season with the Oakland Raiders, Lynch hit up the beach with Luis Badillo Jr﻿., a.k.a. “King Feet” of Miam1, who’s said to have the fastest feet in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the past, Badillo Jr﻿. has trained world-class athletes like olympic sprinter Asafa Powell, Cristiano Ronaldo and tons of NFL players.

Check out their insane footwork drills below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment