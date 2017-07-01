Watch: NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Goes ‘Beastmode’ In Intense Beach Training Workout! (Video)





Check out NFL star Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch running intense footwork drills in the sand on the beach with a legendary footspeed specialist Luis Badillo Jr﻿.

While getting ready for this upcoming 2017 NFL season with the Oakland Raiders, Lynch hit up the beach with Luis Badillo Jr﻿., a.k.a. “King Feet” of Miam1, who’s said to have the fastest feet in the world.

In the past, Badillo Jr﻿. has trained world-class athletes like olympic sprinter Asafa Powell, Cristiano Ronaldo and tons of NFL players.

Check out their insane footwork drills below: