Watch: NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Goes ‘Beastmode’ In Intense Beach Training Workout! (Video)

Check out NFL star Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch running intense footwork drills in the sand on the beach with a legendary footspeed specialist Luis Badillo Jr.
While getting ready for this upcoming 2017 NFL season with the Oakland Raiders, Lynch hit up the beach with Luis Badillo Jr., a.k.a. “King Feet” of Miam1, who’s said to have the fastest feet in the world.
In the past, Badillo Jr. has trained world-class athletes like olympic sprinter Asafa Powell, Cristiano Ronaldo and tons of NFL players.
Check out their insane footwork drills below:
Beastmode VS Flashmode LOL amazing workout with my guy @beastmode Super funny guy and he made the workout hilarious. He's really a beast though, I had him lace up boots to make him work harder during his footwork exercises on sand. His explosive power is nuts! I would definitely not want to be in front of that train.