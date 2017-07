NBA star james Harden just agreed to a four-year contract extension worth about $160 million with the Houston Rockets, giving him a total six-year deal with $228m guaranteed.

With Harden under contract on his existing deal for another two seasons, the extension will not affect the Rocket’s aggressive pursuit of free agents this summer to build a super team to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

