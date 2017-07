TheBallerLife.com has some sad news to report about ‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis, 39, who died after complications from heart failure, reported by his manager, Emily Gerson Saines.

Ellis, best known for playing a cook named Lafayette Reynolds in the HBO series “True Blood”, also had roles in several other movies during his career, including “Get on Up,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and “The Help.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below for more details…