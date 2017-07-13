Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
Heartfelt: NFL Star Dak Prescott Opens Up About His Mother Passing Away From Colon Cancer And His Ready Raise Rise Campaign! (Video)
7 Professional Athletes Who Made Millions, But Lost It All (Video)
Pharrell Williams Talks Raising Infant Triplets And New Movie “Despicable Me 3.”
Rapper Drake Brings Sports Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude As His Date To The 2017 NBA Awards Show! (Video)

LeBron James Sings The Lyrics To Some Of His Favorite Songs Of All Time! (Video)



While going in full vacation mode during this NBA off-season, LeBron James is not only enjoying himself on vacation, but he’s also letting everyone know about it through his Instagram page. LeBron James is chilling by the beach in Mexico, smoking cigars & listening to Michael Jackson

On Instagram, James has been sharing videos of him chilling by the beach in Mexico, smoking cigars, and singing the lyrics to some of his favorite songs while spending time with his family.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video clip below….

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment