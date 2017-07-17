



Meet Polyxeni Ferfeli, the new girlfriend of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

We are not sure how Odell and Polyxeni first met or when they first started dating, but we do know the pair was spotted together in photos holding hands at a Six Flags amusement park back in April of this year.

Also, the two were spotted frolicking on the beach in Cancun, Mexico over this past weekend.

TMZ report: Odell Beckham Jr. is going to training camp soon, and it looks like he’s getting a head start by treading water with some very hot weight bogging him down.

The New York Giants wide receiver hit the beach in Cancun, Mexico Saturday with girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli. They’ve been dating since April and possibly longer … they’ve kind of kept it on the down low.

At this time, there’s not much personal info on Polyxeni, but some reports say she’s from the UK.

Odell Beckham Jr. currently plays wide receiver for the New York Giants. He was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick. A polarizing figure, Beckham has been one of the most productive and popular players since entering the NFL, but has drawn media scrutiny for some of his antics on the field.

