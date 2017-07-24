Lebron James: A Day In The Life (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Counts $1 Million In Cash On Instagram Live: “They Talking About I Owe Somebody!” (Video)
Lala Anthony Talks Freak Scenes On Hit Show ‘Power’, Divorce From Hubby Carmelo, Dating And More! (Video)
Terrence J And His Girlfriend Jasmine Sanders Visit The ‘Wendy Williams Show’…..Speaks On Their Relationship, How They First Met And More! (Video)
Alrighty Then: LeBron James Dancing In Spandex At The Gym! (Video)

Wait, What? California Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Scratch Off But Denied The Money Because His Underage 16-Year-Old Son Bought The WinningTicket! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that a California man named Ward Thomas is suing the California Lottery Commission after he won $5 Million dollars on a lottery scratch off but was denied the winnings because his underage 16-Year-old son bought the winning ticket.

CBS Los Angeles reports

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The California Lottery Commission denied the prize money after it discovered the ticket was purchased by Ward Thomas’ 16-year-old son.

Ward Thomas of Long Beach sued the California Lottery Commission this week, after a winning $5 million scratcher his 16-year-old son Benjamin bought at Mobil gas station on Bellflower Boulevard last year was deemed invalid by the agency.

Thomas’ lawsuit accuses the commission of discharge of mandatory duty, breach of contract, negligence, and intentional and negligent representation, claiming no one at the gas station—also a defendant in the suit—told his son he could not buy the ticket because he was under the age of 18.

Thomas says he sent his son into the station to exchange winning scratchers for new ones last October. One of the five he received in return was the $5 million winner, but the elder Thomas claims he, not his son, was the buyer.

Watch the video below for details on this story.

Wow, 5 million dollars is life changing!!! If they lose this case, we know they are going to be devastated.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Stephen A. Smith Debates LaVar Ball On His Insensitive Comments He Made About Lebron's Son, Michael ...
Wow: Read This Story Of The Woman Uber Driver Who Unexpectedly Picked Up Her Boyfriend’s Side Chick ...
Inspiring: Barber Gets Children Excited To Read Books While Getting Their Hair Cut! (Video)
Real Talk: Cris Carter, Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless Weigh In On Aaron Hernandez's Suicide Deat...
Oh No: Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Amicably File For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage!...
Star Struck: Truck Driver Notices 'The Rock' In Traffic, Stops His 18 Wheeler And Stands In The Onco...
Watch: Surveillance Video Footage Released From Venus Williams' Fatal Car Crash That Killed Elderly ...
Rick Ross Surprises Wendy Williams On Her 53rd Birthday...Talks Strip Clubs, New VH1 show, "Sig...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment