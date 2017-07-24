Wait, What? California Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Scratch Off But Denied The Money Because His Underage 16-Year-Old Son Bought The WinningTicket! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that a California man named Ward Thomas is suing the California Lottery Commission after he won $5 Million dollars on a lottery scratch off but was denied the winnings because his underage 16-Year-old son bought the winning ticket.

CBS Los Angeles reports

The California Lottery Commission denied the prize money after it discovered the ticket was purchased by Ward Thomas’ 16-year-old son.

Ward Thomas of Long Beach sued the California Lottery Commission this week, after a winning $5 million scratcher his 16-year-old son Benjamin bought at Mobil gas station on Bellflower Boulevard last year was deemed invalid by the agency.

Thomas’ lawsuit accuses the commission of discharge of mandatory duty, breach of contract, negligence, and intentional and negligent representation, claiming no one at the gas station—also a defendant in the suit—told his son he could not buy the ticket because he was under the age of 18.

Thomas says he sent his son into the station to exchange winning scratchers for new ones last October. One of the five he received in return was the $5 million winner, but the elder Thomas claims he, not his son, was the buyer.

