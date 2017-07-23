



Meet Iva Colter, wife of actor Mike Colter.

Iva and Mike first met when they were students at Rutgers University. We are not sure when they got married, but we do know they have been together for over 16 years.

Last year, Mike received some criticism from people on social media after they found out he was in an interracial marriage with a white woman. When a photo of his wife Iva was shown on “The Wendy Williams Show,” apparently some members in the audience stopped clapping when they realized she was a white.

While visiting the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Mike was asked about the incident on “Wendy Williams Show.”

Mike addressed the situation by saying:

“I love my sistas… I look at people [for their] character and what is inside,” he said, according to the Atlanta Black Star. “I met my wife when I was struggling and in grad school. She stuck with me for 16 years… She held me up many times, and I’ve held her up before,” he explained to Charlamagne. “People don’t understand, when it comes to being with someone long term, it’s way more than skin color that’s going to make it work.””

Iva Colter, maiden name Iva Popovicova, was born on April 25th, 1975 in New Jersey. Iva holds a PhD in Philosophy from Rutgers university and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Gender and Culture from Central European University.

Between 2006 and 2012, Iva Colter worked as a senior executive search consultant at Executive Search. She went on to work as an AVP of Recruiting at Ares Management, abd also as a professor in the English department at Rutgers. In 2014, Iva moved on to Netflix where she worked as manager of talent Acquisition. Currently, she has been promoted to director of talent Acquisition.

Mike Colter is best known for his roles as Lemond Bishop in the TV series “The Good Wife,” Malcolm Ward in “Ringer,” and Luke Cage in Marvel’s “Luke Cage and Jessica Jones,” both set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Colter’s highest profile role was in the film “Million Dollar Baby,” in which he portrayed boxer Big Willie Little.

Currently, Mike is co-starring in the romantic comedy film “Girls Trip,” starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Mike received a bachelor’s degree in theater in 1999 from the University of South Carolina. He obtained an MFA degree in acting from the Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Mike and Iva have one child together.

Here’s a video below of Mike and Iva at the world premiere of his new movie ‘Girls Trip’ last week.