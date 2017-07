Alarming findings have come from the largest study ever conducted by researchers at Boston University on the potential link between playing football and brain trauma.

Researchers found that of the 111 former NFL pros included in their study, 110 met the criteria for a CTE brain disease diagnosis. Also, evidence CTE was found in nearly all of the brains of 202 former football players.

Watch the video below for more details on this study.