Meet Bozoma Saint John, The Woman Hired To Fix Uber’s $68 Billion Dollar Company Image (Video)





Meet Bozoma Saint John, the woman hired as Uber’s Chief Brand Officer last month to turn around the $68 billion company’s image.

With the hiring of Saint John, Uber is trying to move past recent scandals and the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick by changing its corporate culture.

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John was born on January 21st, 1977, in Ghana. She graduated from Wesleyan University with an English major back in 1999.

After college, Saint John worked at the advertising agencies Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee’s Spike DDB, as well as the fashion brand Ashley Stewart, where she was Vice President of Marketing.

Saint John led PepsiCo’s foray into music festival-based marketing as head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing. She remained with the company for almost a decade before joining Beats Music in 2014.

Beats was purchased shortly thereafter by Apple and Saint John became the head of global consumer marketing for iTunes and Apple Music. On June 6th, 2017, Saint John became Chief Brand Officer at Uber.

Saint John was married to her late husband Peter Saint John. They had two daughters. Bozoma’s late husband Peter, an advertising producer, died of cancer back in 2013.