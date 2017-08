R&B singer and reality star Keyshia Cole sat down with HipHollywood.com and E! News recently and talked about joining “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and her relationship with estranged husband, former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

Keyshia explained why she is still living with Daniel and why she’s against having s*x with him.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the videos below: