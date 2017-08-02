



Last night, NBA superstar Paul George and his daughter’s mother Daniela Rajic were spotted in attendance at the New York Yankees baseball game.

As they say, sometimes time can heal wounds…because Paul and Daniela Rajic look like they have worked things out and decided to become a couple.

In case you do know, here’s the back story on Paul and Daniela.

Three years ago, reports hit the internet about Paul getting a stripper pregnant and then allegedly attempting to pay her $1 million to not have the baby.

Well, the ex-stripper turned out to be Daniela Rajic, who declined his monetary offer at the time and gave birth to an adorable baby-girl named Olivia.

As a result, Rajic filed a paternity suit, but George countered back with his own suit, seeking full custody of their daughter Olivia. After a long custody battle, the two called a truce and made peace in a New York courtroom, stating that they will be co-parenting and both peacefully participating in their daughter Olivia’s life.

Fast forward three years later, Paul and Daniela appear to be together as a couple and Daniela is rumored to be having their second child, according to several reports.

Currently, Paul George is gearing up for the start of the NBA season with his new team the Oklahoma City Thunder. On July 6th, 2017, the four-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Indiana Pacers.



Photo Source/Credit: Daniela Rajic