‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Brings His Girlfriend Amandla To The 2017 Golden Globes Awards! (Photos)

This past Sunday night, actor Daniel Kaluuya had social media buzzing after pics (below) started circulating of him and his girlfriend Amandla attending the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Show….where he was nominated for his performance in the horror flick “Get Out.”

US News reports:

The British-born star, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, brought Amandla as his date to the annual award show. The couple was spotted making small talk near their table throughout the evening as they enjoyed the star-studded event.

Kaluuya, 28, and his leading lady continued the evening’s festivities while attending Focus Features’ afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel. According to an eyewitness, the couple stayed by each other’s side throughout the soiree and danced together to the The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.”

Daniel Kaluuya achieved international recognition for his performance in the 2017 horror film “Get Out,” which earned him significant critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including nominations for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a BAFTA.

Kaluuya was born in London, the son of Ugandan immigrants. Kaluuya attended St Aloysius College, in London. He lives in West London with his girlfriend, Amandla.

