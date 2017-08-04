Watch: Shannon Sharpe And Ray Lewis Get Into A Heated Debate On Police Brutality Against Blacks And Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed By The NFL! (Video)
Meet Bozoma Saint John, The Woman Hired To Fix Uber’s $68 Billion Dollar Company Image (Video)
Shaquille O’Neal Speaks On His Plan To Own 100 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Stores!! (Video)
Heartfelt: NBA Star Stephen Curry Surprises Disabled Navy Veteran Tim Birckhead And Family While They Explore Their New Home Built By Home Depot! (Video)
NFL Star Dak Prescott Meets One Of His Biggest Fans! (Video)

Wesley Snipes Speaks On Why He Has Not Worked With Denzel Washington And Doing Prison Time For A Tax Mishap! (Video)



Actor Wesley Snipes stopped by “Sway In The Morning” recently abd talked about his new book “Talon of God,” his film career, why he has not worked with Denzel Washington, how martial arts prepared him for prison, and his tax mishap.

Watch the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Currently, Wesley Snipes is married to Nikki Park, a South Korean painter. They married back in 2003. They have four children together and spend much of their time in South Korea.

Before marrying Nikki, Snipes was married to Jelani Asar Snipes from 1985 to 1990. They have one son together. Jelani played a cameo role in ‘Mo ‘Betta Blues,’ which featured Wesley.

< ,center>

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment