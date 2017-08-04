Wesley Snipes Speaks On Why He Has Not Worked With Denzel Washington And Doing Prison Time For A Tax Mishap! (Video)





Actor Wesley Snipes stopped by “Sway In The Morning” recently abd talked about his new book “Talon of God,” his film career, why he has not worked with Denzel Washington, how martial arts prepared him for prison, and his tax mishap.

Watch the interview below:

Currently, Wesley Snipes is married to Nikki Park, a South Korean painter. They married back in 2003. They have four children together and spend much of their time in South Korea.

Before marrying Nikki, Snipes was married to Jelani Asar Snipes from 1985 to 1990. They have one son together. Jelani played a cameo role in ‘Mo ‘Betta Blues,’ which featured Wesley.