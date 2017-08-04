Watch: Shannon Sharpe And Ray Lewis Get Into A Heated Debate On Police Brutality Against Blacks And Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed By The NFL! (Video)
Flashback Fridays: Shaquille O’Neal’s Music Video For His Hit Song ‘I Know I Got Skillz. (Video)



Check out today’s Flashback Friday feature of retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal rapping in his music video for “I Know I Got Skillz.”

In addition to his successful 20 year basketball career, O’Neal has released five studio albums and 1 compilation album, with his first, Shaq Diesel, going platinum in 1993.

O’Neal was featured alongside the late Michael Jackson as a guest rapper on “2 Bad”, a song from Jackson’s 1995 album History. He contributed three tracks, including the song “We Genie”, to the Kazaam soundtrack. O’Neal was also featured in Aaron Carter’s 2001 hit single “That’s How I Beat Shaq”.

Watch the video below:

