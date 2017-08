Alrighty then!!!

A woman named Quantasia Sharpton, who is suing R&B singer Usher for allegedly exposing her to genital herpes, has come forward and held a press conference earlier today, saying Usher cherry picked her out of a crowd at one of his concerts, got her phone number, went to her hotel and had s*x with her without disclosing he allegedly had genital herpes.

Watch the press conference below:

This is starting to get real messy!!