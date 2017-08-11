Miami Woman Sues Married – Ex-NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire For Paternity And Permanent Child Support (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, who is married with 4 kids, has been slapped with a child support lawsuit by his mistress named Quynn Lovett, who alleges he fathered her daughter last year.

According to several reports, Stoudemire has been paying money to Lovett for a few months now, but she still went public with the lawsuit because she is unemployed and allegedly doesn’t feel like working.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nypost.com reports: Stoudemire, 34, who has four children with his wife of five years, Alexis Welch, acknowledges he could be the father of young Zoe Renee, and is paying $4,333 a month in temporary child support as a result. Lovett, 36, is seeking full custody and permanent child-support payments in the suit. She claims Stoudemire has not been involved in her daughter’s life, nor has he contributed to paying off the $11,000 in hospital bills from the birth. The ex-Knick responded to Lovett’s allegations by calling the suit “frivolous,” as he had been “informed of his paternity several months after the child was born.” Stoudemire said a child-support payment plan has been in place since Nov. 1. This isn’t the first time Lovett has gone after Stoudemire. The Massachusetts native originally filed documents in her home state last November, though the case was ultimately dismissed in March.

Watch the video below for more details on this story..