Ohh No! NBA Star Zach Randolph Arrested For Felony Possession Of Marijuana with Intent To Sale! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Zach Randolph was arrested in L.A. on Wednesday night for felony possession of marijuana with intent to sale, which ignited a crazy scene that required cops to call for backup.

TMZ Sports reports:

LAPD officers were called to the Nickerson Gardens area in L.A. around 10 PM — and when they arrived, cops found a large crowd of people smoking, playing loud music and blocking the roadway.

Law enforcement sources tell us 3 people were seen grabbing their waistbands and running — so cops went after them. Three people were detained — including Randolph, who was eventually arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, A FELONY. We’re told the “intent to sell” part was due to the large amount of weed found.

Another man who was arrested was an ex-con in possession of a gun, law enforcement sources say.

After the arrests, we’re told things got crazy — the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup. We’re told 6 cop cars were vandalized — tires slashed and windows busted — and cops formed a battle line to restore order.

FYI, Randolph spent years with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing a brand new 2-year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

