



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Zach Randolph was arrested in L.A. on Wednesday night for felony possession of marijuana with intent to sale, which ignited a crazy scene that required cops to call for backup.

LAPD officers were called to the Nickerson Gardens area in L.A. around 10 PM — and when they arrived, cops found a large crowd of people smoking, playing loud music and blocking the roadway.

Law enforcement sources tell us 3 people were seen grabbing their waistbands and running — so cops went after them. Three people were detained — including Randolph, who was eventually arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, A FELONY. We’re told the “intent to sell” part was due to the large amount of weed found.

Another man who was arrested was an ex-con in possession of a gun, law enforcement sources say.

After the arrests, we’re told things got crazy — the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup. We’re told 6 cop cars were vandalized — tires slashed and windows busted — and cops formed a battle line to restore order.

FYI, Randolph spent years with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing a brand new 2-year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Watch the video below for more details…