Wait, What? Ex-NFL Star Jermichael Finley’s Wife Courtney Checks Him For Speaking Out Against Black Players Protesting Racial Injustice! (Video)



Over the last couple days, ex-NFL star Jermichael Finley has been speaking out against black athletes protesting racial injustice saying they should keep their politics to themselves, shut up, and just play.

In addition, Jermichael even went on video calling out NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett, saying their National Anthem protests are just publicity stunts, and they don’t actually care about social injustice.

Watch the video below:

After hearing Jermichael’s comments, his wife Courtney, who is white and the mother of his four kids, took to her Twitter account and called him out for his comments he made about the black athletes.

Read her Twitter message below:

WOW! When your caucasian wife has to call you out for speaking out against your fellow brothers protesting racial injustice, not the military or flag…you know something is wrong. LOL!

