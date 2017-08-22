Rotimi: 5 Fast Facts You Probably Did Not Know (Video)





Who is Rotimi?

Rotimi is a singer-songwriter, actor and model. He’s best known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz Network’s Boss, and currently stars as Andre Coleman on “Power.”

Here Are 5 Quick Facts You probably Did Not Knowa About Rotimi:

1. Rotimi’s real name is Olurotimi Akinosho.

2. Rotimi, a Nigerian-American, was born in Maplewood, New Jersey, to Nigerian parents– his father an investment banker of Yoruba origin and his mother of Igbo origin.

3. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2010 from Northwestern University.

Before college, he attended Columbia High School, where he was a standout on both the varsity basketball team and the honors choir.

4. As a R&B artist, Rotimi released two digital mixtapes, titled The Resume (March 8, 2011) and While You Wait (November 30, 2011).

Rotimi has performed on stage, opening for Jennifer Hudson, T.I., Estelle, and NERD. He also performed on BET’s show 106 and Park and appeared in R&B singer Keyshia Cole’s music video “Trust and Believe” as Cole’s unfaithful boyfriend. In 2015, rapper 50 Cent signed Rotimi to his label, G-Unit Records. He also released his first G-Unit single “Lotto” featuring 50 Cent. In 2016, Rotimi released “Doin it”, a single from his 5-track project, Summer Bangerz.

5. Rotimi is the lead model/spokesperson of rapper T.I.’s AKOO Clothing.