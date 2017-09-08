Heartfelt: Mother Shows Appreciation For Her Daughter’s Dad And Step Mother (Video)





Check out this heartfelt video of a caring mother showing her appreciation for her former partner, who is the father of her daughter, and his new wife….who she says has played an important part in her daughter’s life.

Latoya Jackson, 33, from Lake Village, Arkansas, filmed the footage as a way of thanking the pair for their work in raising her 10-year-old daughter, Anasia Tolliver.

In the video, LaToya explained to the camera how she has just arrived at her daughter’s father Herbert Tolliver’s job to drop off their birthday presents and to pick their daughter’s school supplies.

Watch the video below: